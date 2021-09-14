Randy Johnson, superintendent of schools for Forsan ISD, has notified the FISD School Board of his intention to retire after the 2021-2022 school year. Mr. Johnson has served as the superintendent for 18 years. Before accepting the role of superintendent, he served as the principal of Forsan Elementary at Elbow for two years. He served as a secondary teacher, coach, counselor, assistant principal, and principal prior to arriving in Forsan with stints in Dalhart ISD and Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD during his 36 year career in education.
“I’m giving up the best job anyone could hope for. I’ll miss the energy that comes from students. I’ll miss the camaraderie that comes from working with really good people in a challenging career. But, Forsan ISD has excellent leadership and will continue to excel and improve.” Randy Johnson
Forsan ISD will begin the process of selecting the next superintendent of schools by gathering feedback from the community. The following survey will assist the board in gathering that information. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9DGJMF2 (available on the school’s website at www.forsan.esc18.net). The board will gather information related to the leadership characteristics needed for the next superintendent to lead successfully. They will then use that information as they review applications for the position. The position will be posted in November and application accepted between November and January 4, 2022. Interviews will be held in January and February with expectations of naming the next superintendent by the end of February.