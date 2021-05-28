A traffic accident near Lamesa Thursday morning claimed the lives of four people.
According to a press release from DPS Sgt. Oscar Villarreal, a 2007 GMC Sierra was traveling west on County Road 24 at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, and failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign at the intersection with State Highway 349. It collided with a 2000 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling north on 349.
In the release, Villarreal identified driver of the Sierra as Jonathan R. Lawhorn, 30, of Many, La. His passengers included Jimmy L. Sipes, 42, of Newton; Colt A. Atkins, 33, of Graham; and Taylor A. Bryce, 25, of Center. All four occupants of the Sierra were pronounced dead at the scene. None of the four were restrained by a safety belt, according to the report.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Christian Luna, 33, of Odessa. Luna received non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. It was reportedly unknown whether Luna was wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident.
The weather conditions at the scene of the wreck were reportedly clear and dry.