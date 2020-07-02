This weekend is the Fourth of July and many businesses will be closed to observe the holiday on Friday. Below is a list of office and business closures in Howard County:
All City of Big Spring offices, including Sanitation, will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020, for Independence Day. There will be no sanitation pick-up on Friday, July 3, 2020.
The City Landfill will be open on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Landfill will be closed on Saturday, July 4, 2020. All City offices will reopen Monday, July 6, 2020, at 8 a.m.
Emergency services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operations. The Emergency Utilities Department will also be available and can be reached at 432-264-2392.
Howard County offices will also be closed on Friday, July 3. Sheriff's Administrative Offices will be closed, but Law Enforcement services will operate as normal.
The YMCA will be closed Saturday, July 4
The Big Spring Herald office will be closed July 3. Newspapers will be delivered as usual on Friday and over the weekend.
Big Spring Health Food Store will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.
Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed Friday, July 3.