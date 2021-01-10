As night falls so will the temperatures across the area. Wet pavement and any slush/snow left on roads will begin to refreeze. This will cause icy conditions on roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Drivers please use caution and reduce speeds on icy roads.
breaking
Freezing conditions predicted overnight
Weather Service
-
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
