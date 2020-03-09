A fatal accident occurred Friday, March 6 at 10:50 p.m. claiming the life of a 22-year-old, Big Spring resident, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident which took place on FM 1788 in Gardendale involved a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by John Edward Fierro of Big Spring, Texas, and a 2015 Freightliner T-109 truck tractor, towing semi-trailer which was driven by Dustin Wade Willbanks, 48-years-old of Rowland Height, California.
According to the DPS report, Willbanks was stopped on the shoulder of FM 1788 facing south as Fierro was heading south on FM 1788 approached the rear of his vehicle and for unknown reasons traveled onto the should of FM 1788 striking the trailer being towed by Willbanks. Upon impact Fierro's vehicle overturned several times ejecting him from the vehicle and then caught on fire. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Upon arrival on the scene, of the medical examiner, Fierro was declared deceased. Willbanks was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was treated and released at a nearby hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
At the time the weather was clear and dry, according to the DPS report. The accident is still under investigation.