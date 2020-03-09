On Friday March 6, 2020, Big Spring Fire Department received a call for a structure fire at the 900 block of Northwest 2nd. At 9:01 p.m. several resources responded to the scene, Big Spring Fire Department had three fire trucks, an ambulance, Battalion 1 and the Fire Marshal. Big Spring Police department had a Sergeant, ID Tech respond as well.
When firefighters arrived on scene they began to extinguish the fire and in the process discovered an individual that had passed away inside of the structure. Justice of the Peace pronounced Arthur Jackson who was identified as the only occupant.
The family was notified that night. An autopsy has been ordered. The fire has been ruled as a generator inside of the structure as the cause of the fire. Our deepest condolences to the family.
Fire Marshall Dan Hendrickson