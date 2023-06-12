Fugitive from Austin Named June’s Featured Fugitive

Dante Thompson – Featured Fugitive on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Dante Thompson has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 for the month if the tip is received in June.

