Former Forsan Elementary student Peyton Rowden has joined forces with her mother and her grandmother to create a fundraiser supporting children at Prisma Health Children's Hospital.
This is the second year Peyton has worked with her mother to donate to the children's hospital. This year, the fundraiser will include an Avon stuffed animal named Finley the Fox and a book - The Fox and the Butterflies - written by Peyton.
The goal is to raise enough funds to donate between 100 and 150 books and stuffed animals to the children in the hospital. The fundraiser began Sept. 15 and will run through Dec. 6.
To donate, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/donate/1284106701767236/?fundraiser_source=external_url