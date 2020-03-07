The Gem and Mineral Show is taking place at the Howard Co. Fairgrounds through 5 p.m. today and again Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Free entrance into the show. There is live music and more than 15 booths of unique rocks and gems.
