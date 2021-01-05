Update as of 10:47 p.m. Tuesday:
Currently, in the runoff election between David Perdue (REP) and Jon Ossoff (DEM), Perdue is leading with 50% of the vote with 2,189,198 votes. In the runoff between Kelly Loeffler (REP) and Raphael Warnock (DEM), Warnock is leading with 50.4% of the vote with 2,205,826 votes. Currently 95% of the reporting is in.
Original post: The two Georgia Senate seats have been a major focus nationwide as discussions circled regarding the $2,000 stimulus payments. There have been claims that the election results could have a heavy impact on the passing of the payments or continued hinderance. Despite the validity behind the two seats impact on the vote, the Georgia Senate seats will be determined this evening.
Currently, in the runoff election between David Perdue (REP) and Jon Ossoff (DEM), Perdue is leading with 51.5% of the vote with 1,981, 276 votes. In the runoff between Kelly Loeffler (REP) and Raphael Warnock (DEM), Loeffler is leading with 51.1% of the vote with 1,965,057 votes. Currently 87% of the reporting is in.