The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has joined together with 16 local businesses - boutiques, home decor, and resale shops - for the second installment of Shopping Extravaganza. 

Each of the businesses will be extending their hours today until 8 p.m. There will be opportunities for discounts, refreshments and door prizes. Visit each of the local boutiques and find out what is new in Big Spring. 

The following are included in today's event: 

Blissful Boutique - 1801 E. FM 700

Crowned Bird - 406 E. Marcy Drive

Krazy Kow Co. - 415 E. Third

Prickly Pear - 618 S. Gregg

Southern Blush Boutique - 1203 Scurry 

Blue-Eyed Buffalo - 223 S. Main

Dazzling Decor - 1304 Scurry

Loco Flamingos - 1912 Scurry

Queens of the Dude Ranch -  221 S. Main

Splurge Boutique - 308 Scurry

The Chalet Resale Shop - 115 E. Second

Brenda's Corner - 1801 E. FM 700

FamousElle - 215 S. Main

Lula Blu Boutique - 2112 Scurry

Soothe. A Bath Goods Boutique - 305 S. Main

The Wardrobe Boutique - 115 S. Main

This is a perfect time to get started on back to school shopping or start looking for Christmas ideas. For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 432-263-7641. 

