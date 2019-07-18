The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has joined together with 16 local businesses - boutiques, home decor, and resale shops - for the second installment of Shopping Extravaganza.
Each of the businesses will be extending their hours today until 8 p.m. There will be opportunities for discounts, refreshments and door prizes. Visit each of the local boutiques and find out what is new in Big Spring.
The following are included in today's event:
Blissful Boutique - 1801 E. FM 700
Crowned Bird - 406 E. Marcy Drive
Krazy Kow Co. - 415 E. Third
Prickly Pear - 618 S. Gregg
Southern Blush Boutique - 1203 Scurry
Blue-Eyed Buffalo - 223 S. Main
Dazzling Decor - 1304 Scurry
Loco Flamingos - 1912 Scurry
Queens of the Dude Ranch - 221 S. Main
Splurge Boutique - 308 Scurry
The Chalet Resale Shop - 115 E. Second
Brenda's Corner - 1801 E. FM 700
FamousElle - 215 S. Main
Lula Blu Boutique - 2112 Scurry
Soothe. A Bath Goods Boutique - 305 S. Main
The Wardrobe Boutique - 115 S. Main
This is a perfect time to get started on back to school shopping or start looking for Christmas ideas. For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 432-263-7641.