Families are gathering around the table, meals are being prepared, and the Big Spring community is coming together to celebrate Thanksgiving and gearing up for Christmas.
Big Spring contains a wealth of history and a piece of that history that many may not be aware of, revolves around Thanksgiving. According to several local historians, the first Thanksgiving in Texas took place in Big Spring, near the Big Spring.
“The Big Spring served as the only watering hole for miles around and it drew a lot of travelers in way before Big Spring as we know it was here,” Terri Telchik, Big Spring resident, said. “It’s rather amazing to think we had the first Thanksgiving right here in Big Spring.”
As a story told by Marquita Moss, a member of the Dallas News Austin Bureau, after researching and speaking with Mrs. D.M. Parmellee, director of research for the Texas Historical Survey Committee, she reported there was a good authority that the first American Thanksgiving was celebrated in Texas in 1535 or 85 years before the Plymouth event.
“It transpired near Big Spring about seven years after DeVaca’s Spanish expedition ship was wrecked on the coast by a storm ... He had no supplies, no horses, no mules - nothing,” she wrote from information provided by Parmellee.
History reports that when the Eastern Apache Indians encountered DeVaca in 1535, he was walking along the Pecos River without a stitch of clothing on. The Indians piled pelts, maize (corn) and pecans before him, but DeVaca knew he couldn’t do a thing with those gifts, so he showed his goodwill by holding a sort of blessing service.
“If that Thanksgiving service doesn’t give Texas first claim to the ceremony, Dr. H. E. Bolton goes on in his book, ‘Coronado: Knight of Pueblos and Plains,’ to describe a second one in 1541, apparently near Palo Duro Canyon,” the article states.
After reviewing documents and hearing the stories from Parmellee, Moss reported that while DeVaca did cross the Pecos this was quite a number of days or weeks after he had paused at the “big spring”.
Professor Bolton wrote in his book on Coronado’s adventures that DeVaca escaped from Galveston Island where Indians had made him a prisoner, if not a slave, and made his way to the Colorado River. He then is reported to have made his way north, turning off on the Sulphur Branch - what we call Beal’s Creek - and came to the site of what is now Big Spring. He is said to have halted briefly at the spring then continued westward, finally reaching El Paso.
“According to the story, if the Thanksgiving event occurred near Big Spring, then it was around the area of Beal’s Creek, probably in Eastern Howard County,” the story reported.
While the rich history is something to be thankful for this holiday season, several business leaders and community members shared what they are thankful for this holiday season. Family and friends and joyful celebrations are only the tip of the iceberg of reasons to be thankful for, anyone who has grown up or spent time in Big Spring can find a list of reasons to see the positive that exists.
Curator of the Heritage Museum Tammy Schrecengost has the privilege of living in the historical side of Big Spring and the present day, in essence walking the best parts of both worlds.
“I have often considered moving somewhere else, perhaps where there is an ocean or to the Colorado mountains, or even to a perfect town without drugs, robberies and murders,” Schrecengost said. “Hmmm, I wonder where that could be? At the end of the day, I realize Big Spring is home and has been for more than 60 years.”
As Schrecengost states, as with any community there are going to be issues - perfection is only an illusion - but the benefits in a small town such as ours, the extended family almost overwrites the bad that can be found in any community.
“Memories that have been made in Big Spring involving family, friends and even strangers are vast,” she said.
Through her historical adventures and even shopping trips, Schrecengost crosses paths with people who like to reminisce about living in Big Spring, which just so happens to be a part of her job, which she loves dearly.