On Thursday, July 15, 2021, utility crews will be working on Goliad Street. Both northbound lanes of Goliad from FM 700 to East 23rd Street will be closed to thru traffic while work is completed. Travelers will be detoured around the work zone. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while work is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.
