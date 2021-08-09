On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, crews will be working in the intersection of Goliad and East 24th Street. All lanes of Goliad Street will be closed from the FM 700 north service road to East 24th Street until work is complete. All traffic will be diverted around the work zone. If you must travel in this area, please do so with extreme caution.
We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while work is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.