Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address the unaccompanied immigrant minors from the border and detainment centers that are starting to show up in Texas communities. The closest holding facility is in Midland currently and is reported to be housing about 700 minors of which 200 first arrived Sunday night. Governor Abbott held the press conference across from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, where the Biden Administration is preparing to house up to 3,000 unaccompanied minors.
“The way we see unaccompanied minors crossing the border there is every reason for Americans to expect a number of size and sites to increase in the coming days,” Governor Greg Abbott said.
“These sites are a direct result of President Biden's reckless Open Border policies that are causing surge in border crossings and cartel activity.”
According to Governor Abbott as of Wednesday, the Biden Administration has yet to reach out to Governor Abbott or other State and Local government officials. At this point, there has not been a time frame provided for the centers usage or country of origin indicated with any of the unaccompanied minors. The Covid-19 protocols have not been discussed with administration and there is no documentation showing what if any processes are being followed to determine exposure results.
“The Biden Administration must also answer for enticing unaccompanied minors into inhuman conditions that expose these children to traffickers, abuse and to terror,” Abbott said.
This year, more than 11,000 minors have been apprehended at borders crossing into Texas. Children crossing the border rose 60% from January to February where there were 9,400 reportedly crossing over. The number of migrants crossing the border is at the highest since March 2019 and is on pace to hit a 20 year high. The Border Patrol reportedly took in 280 child migrants, on Monday, in the Rio Grande Valley sector.