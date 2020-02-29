TEMPLE—The Winter Garden Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is proud to announce the Greater South Texas Conference for Women in Agriculture in partnership with the Texas/Mexico Border Coalition (TMBC) and United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS). The event will be held in honor of Women in History and National Ag Day on March 24th at the Dimmit County Arena and Conference Center in Carrizo Springs. The conference will offer the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the importance of agriculture, conservation, finance, animal health and marketing.
Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) Member, Tina Yturria Buford of Harlingen will be featured as the keynote speaker. Buford is a dynamic advocate for conservation in Texas and has a wealth of knowledge related to land stewardship, ranching and wildlife management. She currently serves as the Director of Education for the East Foundation, delivering programming, knowledge and leaderships to the youth of South Texas. Buford is also an active member in many conservation organizations such as Texan By Nature, Texas Wildlife Association, Sand County Foundation and the Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association.
The conference will also feature speakers from conservation organizations from all over the state of Texas including, USDA National Agricultural Statistic Service, USDA-NRCS, National Center for Appropriate Technology, USDA-Farm Service Agency, Texas Conservation Association for Water and Soil, 2F Akaushi Beef and Texas Parks and Wildlife.
For more information and to register, please visit www.tm-bc.org.