Update: According to the Big Spring Police Department
A vehicle was travelling southbound when another vehicle that was traveling northbound and failed to yield right away left turn and was struck. The vehicles then struck a vehicle stopped at the stop sign. Two minor injuries went to the hospital via personal vehicle, and two had minor injuries and were transported via medics.
A citation was issued for fail to yield right of way turning left.
Original post: Big Spring Fire, Police and Emergency Medical Services work a three-vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of S. Gregg Street and 21st Street.
While at least one person involved in the accident was treated at the scene by EMS paramedics, the extent of injuries resulting from the crash is unknown.