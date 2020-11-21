A GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminar will be held Monday, Nov. 23rd at Trinity Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. This seminar offers practical, actionable strategies for making it through the holiday season.
At this two-hour seminar, you’ll view a video featuring advice from people in grief who’ve faced the holidays after their loss. You’ll hear insights from respected Christian counselors, pastors, and psychologists. You’ll receive a Holiday Survival Guide with practical strategies, encouraging words, helpful exercises, Q/As, and journaling ideas for daily survival through the holiday season.
For more information about this Seminar, call Vivian Gordon at 432-466-3583 or log on to www.GriefShare.org and select “Find a Group”.