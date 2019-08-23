Thursday afternoon, H-E-B Curb-side services officially opened with a Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting. Ambassadors, Chamber members, H-E-B employees and H-E-Buddy joined together to unveil the new service.
Big Spring residents can now order groceries online and pick up groceries without ever getting out of their car. As a promotion, the first four orders will have the order fee waved.
For more information visit the H-E-B website or stop by the local store and find out more about the new services.