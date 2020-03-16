As the threat of coronavirus impacts our communities, we are sure of one thing: we will do our part to help our fellow Texans. H-E-B will make an initial $3 million commitment to support local organizations helping people most in need and working hard to combat the spread of coronavirus.
With this gift, H-E-B’s partnership with local nonprofits will provide relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, low-income families, and children. As schools are closed, events cancelled, and work hours curtailed, these essential organizations will start to see a rise in demand for resources. And while H-E-B continues serving customers and communities, we’re also committed to helping find a solution to coronavirus. H-E-B will dedicate funding to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute in its groundbreaking coronavirus research.
H-E-B is ready to help these organizations, so they can continue to help Texas.