To better serve our customers, H-E-B will expand its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas. Starting on Monday, April 27, H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice.
With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices. Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments.
Most H-E-B Pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.
Our top priority remains protecting the health and safety of our Partners and customers. Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols. We have dedicated teams of Partners and COVID Action Managers who are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed. All Partners in customer-facing roles are required to wear masks. This includes Partners in all parts of our business that are in close contact as well as vendors.
Additional protective measures include Plexiglass partitions at all checkstands, metered entry into stores, crowd control guidelines to manage customer traffic, deep cleaning and sanitizing of stores and hard surfaces as well as fuel stations throughout the day, and contactless H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery to limit direct interaction. Our Partners are directed to stay home if they feel ill.
As we continue to monitor the spread of the pandemic, we are following guidance and advice from medical professionals and the CDC to make the best decisions regarding the health and safety of our Partners, customers and the communities we serve.
H-E-B Pharmacies
Our H-E-B Pharmacy team is working hard to ensure Texans are receiving their prescriptions and care they need. To focus on serving our pharmacy customers and all H-E-B customers, we are now temporarily changing hours of operation for most of our H-E-B Pharmacy locations. Starting Monday, March 16, most H-E-B Pharmacies will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. All stores will follow their normal weekend hours.
Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary. We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas.