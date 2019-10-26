Ghosts, goblins, princesses and many others enjoyed the first round of Halloween festivities this weekend. Several organizations and businesses joined together to offer safe trick or treating along with fun and games.
Oktoberfest and the Downtown Trick or Treating brought families out to enjoy the downtown atmosphere. The YMCA and Trinity Baptist Church had their annual festival, along with several others.
Thursday night the community will come together once again and offer a wide selection of Safe Stops. If you missed out on the Safe Stop lists, there is one more chance on Wednesday. Grab a copy of the Big Spring Herald and see a list of Safe Stops.
Remember be alert, travel in groups and be safe.