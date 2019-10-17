Halloween is only a couple of weeks away. Kids are starting to think of costume ideas and parents are planning their trick or treat routes.
The first round of Safe Stops will be running in the Big Spring Herald in the weekend edition. Pick up a copy and find out some safety tips for Halloween night and get a list of Safe Stops.
For those who have not submitted their Safe Stop location, there is still time. The lists will run again on Oct. 26 and Oct. 30.
Those wanting to have their safe stop included can email editor@bigspringherald.com the following information; Business/Organization, times, address, and activities if any.