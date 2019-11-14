Remembering those who have served our great country is an important piece of keeping history alive. Hangar 25 board members, along with family and friends of Bella Suarez-Nellas, took part in a special ceremony honoring a Veteran - Nellas - for November on Thursday night.
"One thing that so important, especially for our young people, if we dont perserve our history and remember what happend in the past we tend to repeat ourselves, we repeat history," "Our goal as a board is to preserve history in Big Spring and Webb Air Force Base and time before that."
Suarez - Nellas, an Army veteran, served as a specialist (E-4) from 2008 until 2011. Since she was a young girl, she wanted to join the military. At the age of 24, and a mother, she followed her dream and enlisted. She attended basic at Fort Jackson, to Fort Lee and then transitioned to Fort Hood.
"As soon as I arrived at Fort Hood I had 30 days to say my goodbyes becuase we were shipped off to Iraq," she said. "One of my ideas was I was going to join the military and go to Europe, go somewhere, visit some nice place ... visit places, but that didn't happen; I went straight to Iraq."
During the ceremony, Nellas shared her experience and memories from her time deployed in Iraq. She described the initial arrival in Iraq, which as she said, was a hard adjustment. Upon arrival, after loading on a bus, she realized for the first time, she had landed in war.
" I was chosen to sit at the front of the stairs with my M4 pointed out at the door and I was told to shoot if anything came close," she said.
After a couple hours of traveling on the bus, Suarez-Nellas and fellow troops arrived in Baghdad, and got mortored.
"that was the first time I felt fear," she said. "Our sergeant told us, 'Welcome to war.' That was the beginning of how everything and from there I knew where I was at."
She was part of a support platoon with First Calvary Division DSTV. Her MOS was a cook, but in Iraq that all changed. Since food was KBR they had contractors and she was assigned, along with other troops, whereever they were needed. Her assignments ranged from guard at jails, other FOBs as support and more.
"I felt like I didn't do anything. I saw today, the support I received, and it made me think, you know what I served and I never saw it like that," Bella Suarez- Nelles, honored veteran, said. "There were a lot of people who were here to support me (tonight), to show how much love they had for me and that changed my thinking."
She continued, "It's not that I'm seeking it, but I never thought that I deserved something because I joined the military."