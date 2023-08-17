After the budget workshop held Monday morning, the Howard County Junior College District Board of Trustees approved the preliminary budgets for Howard College and the Southwest College for the Deaf as presented with some changes.
HC Board approves preliminary budget at Monday meeting
Andreia Medlin
Reporter
