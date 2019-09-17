The Howard County Sheriff's Office issued the following update regarding the reported threat at Coahoma High School, earlier this week.
According to the release, the department is still working the threat and will continue to do so. We take any and all threats toward any school very serious and will do everything in our power to see the person or persons responsible are arrested and charged with this crime.
“We would also like for each of you to know that we are living in a society today that has forced schools to become more secure than they ever have been. All three school districts in Howard County have taken security to a higher level and each has involved all Law Enforcement in their training. Each school in Howard County now has trained teams from every school on how to respond to threats and how to best protect our school kids,” HCSO said in a press release. “We the members of the Howard County Sheriff's Office are dedicated to ensuring that our kids are provided a safe environment to learn and play, and we will always be dedicated to their protection.”
In addition to the press release regarding the update on the Coahoma threat, The Howard County Sheriff's Department issued a few tips regarding an act of violence scenario.
The tips referred to when a person finds themselves caught up in an act of violence situation, such as a robbery, hostage situation, workplace violence or an active shooter, the following actions should be taken:
AVOID starts with a state of mind; it's important to pay attention to your surroundings, have an exit plan, move away from the source of the threat as quickly as possible and remember, the more distance and barriers between you and the threat the better.
DENY is best when getting away is difficult or even impossible; keep distance between you and the source of the threat. Creating barriers to prevent or slow down a threat from getting to you. Turning off lights and remain out of sight, remain quiet and hide behind larger objects and silence your cell phones.
DEFEND because you have the right to protect yourself. There are some instances were you will not be able to avoid or deny and in those instances you should be ready to defend yourself. Be aggressive and committed to your actions. Do not fight fairly; this is about survival.
When you have reached a safe place call 911 and when law enforcement arrives, show your hands and follow their commands. Remember that failure to plan is planning to fail.