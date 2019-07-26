The Howard County Sheriff's Office issued the following press release regarding the high speed chase, which left one Sheriff Deputy SUV in the side of Sam's Package Store, on Friday morning.
According to the press release, the Howard County Dispatch Center was notified, Friday at 6:34 a.m., that two stolen vehicles had been located in Sterling City. Friday morning it was reported, as it was originally believed - the vehicles were stolen in Sterling County, however, it was later learned the vehicles had been stolen from a Hotel in Sweetwater, Texas. Both vehicles, 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 Pickups, were registered to Utilitec LLC from Oklahoma. The trucks were unlocked and the keys were in the vehicles. Howard County Dispatch was told the vehicles were on Hwy 87 headed toward Howard County at speeds over 90 mph. Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office engaged both vehicles approximately seven miles south of Big Spring. Both vehicles refused to stop and Deputies began pursuing both vehicles. As the vehicles approached Big Spring, members of the Big Spring Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety also engaged in the pursuit.
According to the press release, as the vehicles entered Big Spring, one vehicle lost control while attempting to turn onto FM 700. The vehicle regained control and went the wrong way on the “turn around” lane over FM 700. The vehicle then entered back onto Hwy 87 (Gregg St) as he was followed by a Deputy. As the Deputy entered back onto Hwy 87, he was intentionally struck by the second stolen vehicle forcing the Deputie's vehicle into the Sam’s Package Store building located at 2409 S. Gregg. At that time, an ambulance was called for Deputy Dominic Rocha.
Deputies, Big Spring Police Department, and DPS continued with the pursuit of the stolen vehicles as one member of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office attended to Deputy Rocha. Deputy Rocha was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center by ambulance.
As the pursuit continued, one vehicle was stopped in the 400 block of S. Nolan and three persons were arrested. One 16-year-old female from San Angelo, a 17-year-old male, and Ricco Lujan from Sweetwater were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. A third 16-year-old male from Sweetwater, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The two juveniles are currently in custody of Juvenile Probation, Ricco Lujan is currently residing at the Howard County Detention Center.
The second vehicle was found abandoned in the alley of the 1900 block of South Nolan.
The press release stated, Deputy Dominic Rocha was treated for his injuries and later released. He is said to be in good condition, but is beat and bruised from the multiple impacts, and is currently at home recovering from his injuries.
At this time we are continuing the investigation for the remaining suspects.