High temperatures and lack of rain created the perfect atmosphere for fires this past week. The HCVFD responded to many grass fires throughout the week, and Friday was no exception, including a mobile home fire in Sand Springs area (Grimes Rd).
According to HCVFD Chief Mitchell Hooper speaking to our local media partner KBYG, there was one male occupant in the home, but no injuries reported.The structure was a total loss.
The cause is believed to be electrical.
The Friday grass fires were kept to under 3 acres at this report with no structures threatened.