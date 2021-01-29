On Thursday, January 28, 2021, at approximately 7:30 PM, a video was posted online that led to an investigation into possible violations of health and safety laws at a local restaurant. Local health officials were immediately dispatched to the location and began an investigation into the video’s content. Officials met with management and owners of the restaurant to determine the extent of any violation that may have occurred and any possible action to be taken by local health officials.
The City of Big Spring does not issue comment on matters concerning the private employment of individuals.
Local health officials believe this is an isolated incident and want to assure the public that the restaurant is taking this incident very seriously. Restaurant management has informed local health officials that they are taking all appropriate action to ensure the health safety of the public including extensive cleaning of the entire facility as well as decontamination and sanitizing of all kitchen equipment. The grill shown in the video is known to have been removed and replaced with a new appliance.
City of Big Spring health officials will continue working with the business to ensure there are no health or safety issues at this restaurant. This is an ongoing investigation and City officials have no further comment at this time.