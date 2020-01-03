The new year has arrived and health is at the forefront of most people's mind, including the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. Planning for the 2020 annual Health Fair has kicked off, vendors and sponsors are being sought.
“Every year we aim to make the health fair bigger and more beneficial than the year before, and each year through the support of our community health care services providers and sponsors we are able to achieve that goal,” Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbye ValVerde, said. “This year is no different and we are looking once again to our providers, businesses and organizations to join with us and make 2020 healthy.”
The 2020 health fair is set for March 28, 2020 at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, and will run from 8 a.m. until Noon. The Bike Rodeo will be returning with Star Dodge once again sponsoring the safety course. The Big Spring Police Department will once again be providing the street signs and crosswalk for the course.
“The Bike Rodeo is one of the interactive features of the health fair and we are excited to be able to bring it back,” ValVerde said. “This course allows our youth to learn about bike safety, the importance of wearing a helmet and even have the opportunity to take home a new bike.”
Our vendors will have information regarding services offered locally, health screenings, and a few local businesses will be providing a demo during the health fair.
For local businesses who want to have a booth, registration is $125 per spot, until Feb. 10, with late registration at $150 until Feb. 28. Booth registration includes table and two chairs in the assigned space.
“For those businesses who want to have a presence at the health fair, but don't feel their business fits into the health care services category, there is an opportunity to sponsor a non-profit booth or even serve as an event sponsor, which will still allow their banners and promotional materials to be placed at the event,” ValVerde said.
Corporate sponsorship is also available for $500 and will include business logo in promotional materials and local media advertising. No registration will be accepted after Feb. 28 in order to allow time for layout design.
To sign up for a booth, contact the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce office at 432-263-7641.