As the slowing the spread efforts continue more and more families are finding themselves at home the majority of the day. Parents are focusing on learning at home efforts, attempting to work at home and so many other daily adjustments.
In an effort to add a little positivity to the environment, a Facebook page called Heart Hunters has spurred an idea of placing hearts in windows for families to find - whether it be on walks or drives as they get out of the house for a moment.
The Heart Hunters campaign has swept across the nation and has found its way to Big Spring and Howard County over the past week. Local businesses and families have begun placing hearts in their windows.
Have you and your family joined in the fun? Send us photos of your hearts in your windows - whether its your home or business - and share the creativity and a little positivity with your fellow neighbor. Email photos to editor@bigspringherald.com.
We have our hearts up, do you?