The Big Spring Police Dept. Is currently investigating an unattended death around the 600 block of NE 11th.
No foul play is suspected at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy and windy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 98F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Then clear overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 1:35 am
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
More community participation has been taking place at City Council meetings. Have you been keeping up with community activities and updates from leadership?