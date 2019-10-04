By ROGER CLINE
Staff Writer
It always hurts to lose a friend, especially if that friend is a faithful companion one has known for years.
Sunday morning, Scott, a truck driver passing through Big Spring, was at the Pilot truck stop at the intersection of Highway 350 and Interstate 20 when his friend and travel companion, the dog Bailey, escaped from his truck and ran off. Scott was unable to locate the pooch before he had to continue his journey for work, but he contacted local animal lovers and animal shelters to assist in locating Bailey.
A picture of Bailey is shown to the left. If you locate this dog, you're asked to capture her if you can and take her to the Big Spring Animal Shelter, 3605 E. 11th Place.
Whether you're able to catch Bailey or not, if you see her please call Scott at 208-964-1217 or Kristine at 208-691-4522.
A reward has been offered for Bailey's return.
Thank you for your help reuniting Scott with his travel companion.
