The decorations have been hung, the lights are aglow ...
The annual Christmas Tree Forest is ready for you. The Heritage Museum's Christmas Tree Forest opens Saturday, Nov. 14.
Area businesses, organizations and families have taken the time to decorate a tree for the community to stop in and enjoy. The forest will be on display until Christmas.
Families are encouraged to walk through the Christmas Tree Forest.
The Heritage Museum is open Tuesday through Friday until 5 p.m. and Saturdays until 4 p.m.
While at the museum the gift shop is open for gift ideas. The vintage Big Spring themed puzzles are still in stocks for those looking for a unique gift.