The Heritage Museum of Big Spring is offering a unique gift this holiday season that will allow a stroll down memory lane and provide an opportunity for family time, the newest gift idea for 2020 – Vintage Big Spring Map puzzles.
“This was an idea I had considered in the past and this map seemed to be the right subject,” Tammy Schrecenghost, Heritage Museum Director, said. “This is a fun activity to do as a family, at gatherings during the holidays, and it offers a chance to reminisce about the 1980s.”
As many others felt the impact of the pandemic sweeping across the community, the Heritage Museum is no different. With numerous events cancelled this year due to the limited group sizes allowed to gather, the museum had to cancel the annual Legends and Legacy summer event which serves as the largest fundraiser for the museum.
“We have seen an increased demand for puzzles during the pandemic. Families are spending more time at home and more time together,” she said. “We encourage everyone to stop by the museum, take a look at a completed puzzle and purchase one for themselves or for a unique gift idea.”
This year, the puzzle focuses on the 1980s and features many businesses that are no longer standing in Big Spring, including Fina Refinery, J.W. Charde, Rositas, Choate Company. It also features some that are still standing, including the Big Spring Herald office.
“The money we raise from the puzzle sales will go into the museum operations budget and serve as this year's fundraiser,” she said.
For those who do not live in Howard County, the museum will ship the puzzles. More information can be found about the puzzles, along with more photos of the unique puzzle, on the Heritage Museum Facebook page. To purchase one of the puzzles, to make a donation or to sign up for a membership to the Heritage Museum stop by 510 Scurry.