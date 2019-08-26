Temperatures are expected to hit between 110 and 112 today. Take precautions if you have to be outside in the heat. Bring pets indoors to get them out of the heat, as well.
Most importantly, if you must be outside stay hydrated. See below for signs of a heatstroke. Should you experience any of these symptoms, take a break, get hydrated, and call 911 if needed.
Signs of a heat stroke:
Throbbing headache
Dizziness/light-headedness
Lack of sweat despite the heat
Red, hot, and dry skin
Muscle weakness or cramps
Nausea and vomiting
Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak
Rapid, shallow breathing
In case of a heat stroke, and/or an emergency, call 911 immediately.
*information from WebMD