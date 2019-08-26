heat index
Amanda Duforat

Temperatures are expected to hit between 110 and 112 today. Take precautions if you have to be outside in the heat. Bring pets indoors to get them out of the heat, as well.

Most importantly, if you must be outside stay hydrated. See below for signs of a heatstroke. Should you experience any of these symptoms, take a break, get hydrated, and call 911 if needed. 

Signs of a heat stroke:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness/light-headedness

Lack of sweat despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak

Rapid, shallow breathing

In case of a heat stroke, and/or an emergency, call 911 immediately.

*information from WebMD

Managing Editor

