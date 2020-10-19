On the 18th of October 2020 at approximately 7:30 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were sent to the 200 block of NE 12th (south service road of Interstate 20) in reference to a major accident. Upon arrival Cynthia Martinez a Hispanic/Female 30 years of age, was found to be deceased.
The preliminary investigation has indicated Martinez was travelling to work on her bicycle eastbound on the south service road of Interstate 20 when a vehicle struck her. The vehicle and driver departed the scene of the accident failing to render any aid to Martinez. State Troopers with the Department of Public Safety was notified to assist in scaling the fatality accident scene. Big Spring Police Department Detectives were notified and are investigating this criminal offense. At this time there is no further information available.
If you have any information available that could assist with this investigation please call Sgt. John Haynes at 432-264-2558. You can also leave a tip by calling CrimeStoppers (432)263-TIPS (8477) or by using the P3Tips.com software at https://www.p3tips.com/1277 . CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person involved in this case. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.