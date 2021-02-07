The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for information regarding a hit and run that occurred Sunday morning. The hit and run accident resulted in a fatality.
According to the report, the accident occurred at 7 a.m. Sunday 19 miles west of Odessa around SH 302, mile marker 245.
The preliminary investigation indicates a pedestrian, Rebecca Gartrell Rodriguez, a 48-year-old female of San Antonio, was running east on the improved shoulder of eastbound State Highway 302. A vehicle traveling east on State Highway 302 approached the pedestrian from the rear, left the roadway, struck the pedestrian then fled. The crash is still under investigation.
Rodriguez was pronounced at the scene by M.E. Ron Inge.
The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to reach out to Sergeant Oscar Villarreal at Texas Department of Public Safety at 432-498-2174 or leave an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers.