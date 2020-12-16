For those who haven't quite finished up their holiday shopping, local boutiques and shops will be staying open until 8 p.m. for the Holiday Sip and Shop event.
There are more than 10 local businesses who will be staying open late this Thursday in order to allow for those last minute Christmas gifts to be purchased.
Each of the boutiques will be offering their own specials, refreshments and shopping incentives. Each local business offers an opportunity to shop local and still find unique gift ideas for those special people in your life.
For a complete list of participating shops visit the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.