Monday December 30, 2019, will mark the 25th Anniversary of the tragic loss of Trooper Troy M. Hogue. Troy was not only a fellow law enforcement officer; he was a great friend to many of this community. He was born and raised in here in Howard County. In 2012 the Joint Law Enforcement Center was opened named the Troy M. Hogue Law Enforcement in his honor.
To remember Troy, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Big Spring Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, will have a special wreath ceremony starting at 1:00pm at the Law Enforcement Center, 3613 W. Hwy 80. We have invited members of Troy’s family as well as all his co-worker that worked with him throughout his career. We would also like to invite you, the members of the community to join us for this time of remembrance of Troy M. Hogue.
Sheriff Stan Parker
Chief Chad Williams