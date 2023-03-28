BIG SPRING - Ten teams from the Permian Basin take center stage Friday in an all-day extravaganza at Big Spring’s Dorothy Garrett Coliseum for a day of basketball competition and entertainment.
Hoops, Dreams & Goals Tips Friday
