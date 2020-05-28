On May 28, 2020 at approximately 8:00 AM, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of two (2) positive test result for COVID-19. Patient #1 is 26-year-old female. This patient is currently isolated at home and is expected to recover. The second patient is a 59-year-old female who is also isolated at home.
Both are health care workers and it has been determined they contracted by community spread. This is the seventh and eighth confirmed case in Big Spring/Howard County.
Local officials continue to ask all members of the community to remain cautious through this time and take precautions to protect themselves and their family.