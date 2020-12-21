A special meeting of the Howard College Board of Trustees was called this past Monday, in an effort to get the replacement of failing and already failed boilers hopefully completed during the Christmas/holiday break.
Since September the College has lost four of the six boilers, with the most recent going down last Monday. Requests for bids had been sought over the last few weeks and accelerated when the fourth boiler went down. According to Dr. Cheryl Sparks during the special called meeting, in order for the campus to be fully functional with heat, it requires three boilers and the second three provide rotation of heat as designed in the Central Plant constructed in the bond project. The most recent boiler loss put the campus at greater risk and in need to put action into motion to ensure students would have heat upon their arrival back to campus in January.
“The first three boiler issues were identified in a routine check during September in preparation for the winter season. One of which was operating at a dangerous level and the others showing concerns related to gas,” Dr. Sparks said. “The boilers were operating well last winter and showed no sign of needing to be addressed, however, over the past few months, they have been going down. Director of Facilities and Fleet Maintenance/HVAC Specialist, Shane Clark has been carefully watching the second two over the last few days as we determined a solution forward.”
The Board of Trustees came together Monday afternoon to hear the situation surrounding the immediate replacement of the boilers, considering one, three or six boilers. After hearing from Dr. Sparks and other involved college personnel about the current situation, the Board of Trustees opted to approve the purchase of six boilers utilizing existing unspent funds. The bid was awarded to Trane for a cost of $265,748, which includes warranty. Trane will be working with Bosworth to do the installation. The project work should be able to begin within a two week time frame, accounting for manufacturing, shipping, and holiday schedule.
Also included in the meeting Dr. Sparks delivered an update on a recent announcement and good news for the holiday season regarding nursing students.
Through the generosity of the G. C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation, 52 nursing students currently enrolled in the program received full coverage of tuition, fees and books. According to Dr. Sparks, the students in the LVN program will have their Spring semester paid for, graduating in May 2021; LVN to ADN/RN transition will have their tuition paid through October 2021 graduation; 2nd year RN students will be covered for the Spring, graduating in May 2021; and the 1st year ADN/RN students will have their Spring and Fall2021/Spring 2022 tuition, fees and books for next year covered, graduating in May 2022.