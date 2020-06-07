The Howard College Board of Trustees will meet in a hybrid - telephonic meeting as they convene for the June regular meeting on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
To join the meeting by tele-confrence dial: 1-888-204-5987 and use access code: 3148424#
The meeting will take place in the Fireplace Room inside the Student Union Building at Howard College in order to allow for safe spacing during the meeting.
The meeting will begin with the call to order and roll to ensure a quorum is present.
After the invocation and recognition of guests, the Board of Trustees will move forward with routine items, unfinished business, followed by Communication to the Board and move into the agenda.
Other routine agenda items include:
Minutes of regular meeting held May 4, 2020
Financials for April 2020
Monthly reports of auxiliary services
Personnel matters
Internal audit report
Education Code 51.252/Spring 2020 Report
Handbook and Catalog Changes
President's Report to include upcoming activities and recognitions
Board Education and Development to include legislative and general updates and cyber security awareness training.