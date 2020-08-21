A facelift for the entry of the Harold Davis Fitness Center on the Big Spring campus of Howard College was recently completed, thanks to a grant for upgrades and improvements from the Delek Fund for Hope of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
“The grant from the Delek Fund for Hope of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has made it possible for us to make the much-needed improvement at the fitness center,” said Julie Bailey, Director of Institutional Advancement and Assistant to the President. “Not only had the front entrance window coverings faded significantly, but it also made it more difficult to keep the interior cool as the windows face the hot afternoon west Texas sun. With this grant, we were able to upgrade with some fresh new graphics and we already notice a difference in the internal temperature.”
The college has enjoyed a strong partnership with the Big Spring Refinery over the years as the organization has made various donations to benefit the students and community.
“We value the Big Spring Refinery and the role it plays in our Big Spring community,” said Bailey. “And we are extremely grateful to Delek US and the Delek Fund for Hope of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for their support and generosity.”
The fitness center, named after a pillar in the Howard College community – Mr. Harold Davis, serves the students of Howard College as well as the community members.
If you are not a student at Howard College and are interested in joining the Harold Davis Fitness Center, please contact Janna Howard at jhoward@howardcollege.edu or 432-264-5108.
For more information about Howard College visit www.howardcollege.edu or contact Cindy Smith at csmith@howardcollege.edu or 432-264-5034.