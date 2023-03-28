In the near future, Howard College will begin offering many courses in an eight-week format instead of the current 16-week semester schedule it currently employs.
spotlight
Howard College to offer courses in eight-week format
Tags
Roger Cline
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- City of Big Spring announces street closure
- Howard College to offer courses in eight-week format
- Hoops, Dreams & Goals Tips Friday
- Greater Big Spring Rotary's Pints for Polio held Saturday
- Big Spring Herald Athlete of the Week
- Forsan ISD board meeting tonight
- Check it out at the Library this week
- Subdivision Committee on Commissioners’ agenda Monday
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring Herald Athlete of the Week
- Heritage Museum Annual Meeting scheduled Wednesday
- Texas Royalty Meets the Cowboy — Part 2
- Coahoma ISD issues statement on ‘23-’24 four-day calendar
- Big Spring Herald Athlete of the Week
- Lady Steers softball falls to Snyder in extra inning in District 5-4A opener
- West Texas fatal accidents Friday involved semi truck, private plane
- BSHS Construction Trades class looks at windows
- Forsan softball team opens District 4-2A with 15-9 win over Tahoka
- Ramping Up Construction
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.