On July 16, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified a 90-year-old male patient positive for COVID-19 had been admitted to the hospital. The patient was a resident of Howard County.
On July 17, 2020, Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman and Mayor Shannon Thomason were notified this patient had succumbed to the illness and passed away. This is the second death in Big Spring/Howard County due to COVID-19. Both County and City officials are saddened by this news and extend our deepest condolences to his family members. We ask the community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.