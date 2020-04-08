The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.
The patient is a 74 year old female patient who is currently being treated by Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
A press conference was held Wednesday evening with the Emergency Management Team, and representatives from Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
In opening members of the Emergency Management Team reiterated the current plans that have been in place since pertaining to COVID-19 preparedness at the hospital level and the City and County levels. Through weekly, sometimes daily meetings, the team has adjusted the plan according to information released.
COVID-19 Team Lead Fire Chief Craig Ferguson said the Emergency Management team as a whole has been united since the onset working on securing PPE, resources and formulating a plan to ensure the safety of the community.
“We have been given the opportunity of time to prepare,” Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at SMMC, said. “All this extra time we were given to prepare allowed us to build inventory, PPE supply, build protocols and use experience from other countries such as China, Italy and even experience inside our own country like New York.”
In Howard County, the public testing sites include Scenic Mountain Medical Center emergency department and Scenic Mountain Medical Group testing site located in Suite C of the Specialty Clinic. There have been a few tests performed through other private providers for established patients, but those who are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 432-268-4785.
“When you look at the number of tests that have been performed in Big Spring and Howard County we are sitting at about .15 percent and surrounding communities are sitting between .16% and .17%.
Tests that are administered in Howard County are being done by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) Guidelines. According to Dr. Rohith Saravanan the CDC has established three different priority levels: Level 1: Hospitalized patients or healthcare workers with symptoms; Level 2: Symptomatic Patients with high risk factors; Level 3 Essential infrastructure workers who are symptomatic. It is recommended at this time to not test those who are asymptomatic.
Mayor Thomason provided an update on Texas COVID-19 statistics: to date there have been a total of 96,258 tests performed with 9,353 returning positive. There have been 1,491 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and of those 770 have recovered. There have been 177 fatalities associated with COVID-19 diagnosis.
Also on Wednesday Mayor Thomason announced the extended closure of city facilities and parks until June 1. The extension came as a result of a recent University of Texas study that was released projecting the anticipated peak of the curve to be around May 25 for our area.
“We are placing this in your hands. How our residents react and how our residents adhere to social distancing, washing your hands and staying at home, will depend on how we come out of this and how we move forward when it comes to restrictions,”Howard County Judge Wiseman said.
While Howard County and Big Spring move forward with the information of the first confirmed case all members of the Emergency Management Team encourage the residents to adhere to the guidelines so that normal can return sooner than later.
“This was a bump in the road that we knew was coming, that we prepared for,” Mayor Thomason said. “Stay calm, don’t panic.”
Public health officials will conduct a trace to determine the level of exposure in the community. Those who may be at risk for potential exposure will be contacted by public health officials.