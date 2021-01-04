The Howard County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. in the first regular meeting of the Commissioners Court. The meeting will take place in the Third Floor Courtroom at the Howard County Courthouse.
The meeting will begin with District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson giving a presentation on electronic discovery concept and ask for consideration of proposal from Toshiba.
Following the presentation, Country Treasurer Sharon Adams will deliver her regular reports including, personnel considerations and monthly payroll report. The discussion will once again focus on HealthyYOU vending machines. The last item on Adams report will include discussion and possible approval of FFCRA (Families First Coronavirus Response Act) ending Dec. 31.
County Auditor Jackie Olson will follow with her request of approval for invoices, purchase requests and budget amendments. She will also seek to have the Commissioners Court accept the deed for Pocket Park purchase. Olson will also be seeking permission to seek bids for radio communication tower. Lastly, the Commissioners will look to approve the removal of disposed of fixed assets.
Commissioner for Pct. 2 Craig Bailey will lead discussion regarding possible action on South Mountain Tower bid to construct tower and necessary components.
Commissioner for Pct. 3 Jimmie Long will lead discussion and the possible approval of bonds for elected officials.
Before the meeting wraps up, Road Engineer Brian Klinksiek will look to have the Commissioner accept the low bid and proceed with contract for RFB 2020009 GRH CR 48, as well as the low bid for contract and change order for RFB 2020010 GRH CR 15. He will also request permission to get a load of emulsion #2 for the year.
Klinksiek will ask permission to auction equipment and to accept the inter-local agreements with City of Coahoma and Coahoma ISD. There will also be a presentation of Grant Bill #1 made to the Commissioners Court before Klinksiek gives the roadway maintenance update.
The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in person.