The Howard County Commissioners, during the regular Monday meeting, extended the Burn Ban for another 90 days.
According to Texas A&M Forest Service, fire danger is expected to increase over the next couple of months and resources are limited across the State of Texas.
Howard County Commissioners commended the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department for the work they have been doing over the past several months. Howard County VFD Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper also encouraged residents to use extreme caution to help avoid fire danger. To date the HCVFD has fought 108 grass fires.
In addition to extending the burn ban, the Commissioners approved the 2020-21 Budget after holding a public hearing. No citizen input was made during the public hearing. The tax rate was also set and is not increasing from last year.
Other items discussed included:
• Accepted the bid for pharmaceutical and physician agreements for 2020-21 at Howard County Detention Center and Howard County Indigent/Welfare Health Care and County Juvenile Probation Program.
• Opted not to accept the Presidential Executive Order of Payroll Tax Deferral Memorandum due to uncertainties surrounding paying back monies
• Executive Session - personnel issues allowing for an employee to utilize 45 hours from the sick pool; an agreement for a second radio tower with a contract ranging from 10 years to 5 years
•CTIF Grant update - Road Engineer Brian Klinksiek was given approval to go out for bids on two projects in the grant and to aim for work to begin Oct. 1